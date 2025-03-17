Does Binghamton Have the Most Irish Ancestry in New York State?

Binghamton loves St. Patrick’s Day so much that we hang Irish flags from our lampposts each year, host a huge parade featuring the Mummers from Philadelphia, and virtually all restaurants in town serve everything from bangers and mash to corned beef and cabbage for the whole month of March.

But, when it comes to Irish ancestry, does Binghamton have the most Irish heritage in New York?

As St. Patrick's Day festivities are underway across the United States, it's worth noting that one town in Upstate New York boasts the highest percentage of Irish ancestry. While Binghamton isn't that town, we still have a remarkable Irish population.

According to Irish Central, the town of Pearl River in Rockland County holds the title of the most Irish place in New York, with a staggering 52 percent of residents boasting Irish heritage.

Irish Central looked at New York towns with a population of at least 100,000 residents to identify those with the greatest concentration of Irish heritage. Interestingly, all six towns on its list are situated in the New York City area.

On the other hand, Shane Co. conducted a study ranking the top 100 most populous cities in the United States to determine which city boasts the highest percentage of Irish ancestry. Topping the list at number one is Albany where 21 percent of the population is of Irish descent.

Given that the Shane Co. list focused on major cities, and Binghamton is not particularly large, it's impressive that the Irish population in Binghamton is just a few percentage points behind Albany at 18.1 percent, which equates to just over 44,000 people!

There are all kinds of bars. Lounges, sports bars, dance club bars, etc. But there is something so warm and friendly, so old-timey, so "Cheers-like" about an Irish pub. Back in the day the denizens of these friendly places were usually blue collar working men and women who stopped at their neighborhood Irish bar to chat and visit after getting out of the local factory. On weekends the pub was crowded with happy people, our parents and grandparents, enjoying a sip, Bing Crosby on the jukebox, and a bowl of Irish stew.

Today, you are more than likely to find the demographics of an Irish pub a whole lot younger. And that is a good thing.

This gallery looks at 32 of the best Irish pubs in Upstate New York.

