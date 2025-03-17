Does Binghamton Have the Most Irish Ancestry in New York State?
Binghamton loves St. Patrick’s Day so much that we hang Irish flags from our lampposts each year, host a huge parade featuring the Mummers from Philadelphia, and virtually all restaurants in town serve everything from bangers and mash to corned beef and cabbage for the whole month of March.
But, when it comes to Irish ancestry, does Binghamton have the most Irish heritage in New York?
As St. Patrick's Day festivities are underway across the United States, it's worth noting that one town in Upstate New York boasts the highest percentage of Irish ancestry. While Binghamton isn't that town, we still have a remarkable Irish population.
According to Irish Central, the town of Pearl River in Rockland County holds the title of the most Irish place in New York, with a staggering 52 percent of residents boasting Irish heritage.
Irish Central looked at New York towns with a population of at least 100,000 residents to identify those with the greatest concentration of Irish heritage. Interestingly, all six towns on its list are situated in the New York City area.
On the other hand, Shane Co. conducted a study ranking the top 100 most populous cities in the United States to determine which city boasts the highest percentage of Irish ancestry. Topping the list at number one is Albany where 21 percent of the population is of Irish descent.
Given that the Shane Co. list focused on major cities, and Binghamton is not particularly large, it's impressive that the Irish population in Binghamton is just a few percentage points behind Albany at 18.1 percent, which equates to just over 44,000 people!
Most Americans Don't Know These Irish Slang Drinking Words
Gallery Credit: Kate Robinson
The Ultimate Guide to 32 Of the Best Upstate New York Irish Pubs
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
Top 20 Best Cities to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in America
Gallery Credit: Carl