Car enthusiasts are notorious for investing significant amounts of money into modifying their vehicles, and transforming their appearance, sound, and even performance. However, in the state of New York, many of these modifications are illegal.

From overly dark window tints to excessively loud exhaust systems, New York has taken a firm stance on various vehicle modifications, and those who ignore the law face the risk of substantial fines. In fact, in April 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law to increase penalties for individuals and businesses found guilty of modifying exhaust systems for noise purposes.

Governor Hochul emphasized the importance of ensuring all New Yorkers feel safe and comfortable in their communities, including addressing the issue of excessively noisy vehicles on the streets.

While we haven't heard of many local cases of individuals incurring fines for loud exhaust systems, it's best not to underestimate the potential risks, particularly in the current economic climate.

Whether you've contemplated adding a booming sound system or installing a light bar for enhanced nighttime visibility, exercise caution. Both modifications come with limitations, and proceeding with them could mean violating state law and facing the consequences.

