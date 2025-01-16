Are You Breaking New York’s Rearview Mirror Law?

Have you ever considered hanging an air freshener or a decoration from your rearview mirror? Think twice, as it could land you in trouble with the law. Why? Because in New York, it is illegal to hang anything from your rearview mirror.

The Hidden Dangers of Rearview Mirror Decor

You might wonder, "Why is this such a big deal?" The reason is simple - anything hanging from your rearview mirror can obstruct your view while driving, and in some cases, the weight of the hanging objects can even pull the mirror off the windshield.

Understanding New York's Vehicle and Traffic Law

Under New York's Vehicle and Traffic Law, Section 375, it's explicitly stated that it's unlawful to have anything placed or hung in a manner that obstructs or interferes with the driver's view through the windshield. If you happen to be found guilty of this traffic violation, it could result in points on your driving record and hefty fines. So, it's something you want to avoid.

Beyond Air Fresheners: Other Offending Items

It's not just air fresheners that could cause issues. Other things like masks, tassels, charms, lanyards, dream catchers, and fuzzy dice can also land you in trouble. Despite their innocent appearance, they could give police officers a reason to search for other violations or even issue you an additional ticket on top of existing traffic offenses.

Rearview Mirror Alternatives

You can place your air freshener in alternative spots to keep your car smelling fresh without breaking the law. Vent clip and dashboard air fresheners can be conveniently positioned over the vents while tree-style fresheners can be placed under the dash near the passenger's feet vents to ensure proper circulation.

