Most New Yorkers Fear House Fires But Few Are Prepared

When it comes to home emergencies, nothing worries people more than a fire. A new nationwide survey found that 64% of Americans say fire is their biggest fear when it comes to their home. But here’s the surprising part: Most people aren’t actually ready if one happens.

Most People Don’t Have a Fire Escape Plan

According to the survey, over 80% of people don’t have a fire escape plan at all. That means most families haven’t talked about what to do or where to go if a fire breaks out. It’s one of those things we all will do “someday,” but never get around to even though having a plan can make all the difference.

Smoke Alarms Are Often Ignored

The study found out that 35% of Americans don’t test or replace their smoke alarms regularly. Experts recommend checking them once a month and replacing the batteries twice a year, but it’s something many of us forget to do. A working smoke alarm can double your chances of getting out safely during a fire, so it’s worth taking a minute to test them.

Fire Damage Tops Search Trends in New York

When they looked at Google search trends, fire damage was the most-searched home repair in several states including here in New York. That shows how often people are dealing with the aftermath of house fires, or worried about it happening to them.

Take a Few Simple Steps to Stay Safe

If you don’t already have a fire escape plan, now’s a good time to make one. Walk through your home with your family, figure out at least two ways out of every room, and pick a safe meeting spot outside. Check your smoke alarms, it only takes a minute and it could save you a lifetime of memories. Planning ahead can go a long way in keeping you and your loved ones safe.

Here Are Fire Safety Steps For Your Family These steps should be discussed and practiced with your entire family and anyone else who lives with you. Gallery Credit: Drew Kirby/Canva