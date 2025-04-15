History of Interstate 88: Connecting Communities in Upstate New York

Many of us have traveled I-88 when we need to get to and from New York’s Capital District, but have you ever given the road's history any thought? We have, and what we learned was pretty interesting!

I-88 stretches 117.75 miles to connect Binghamton in Broome County to Schenectady in Schenectady County. Its tale begins with its inception as an integral part of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s.

Addition of I-88 to Interstate Highway System

In 1956, I-88 was not included in the National System of Interstate and Defense Highways Act. However, persistent efforts by New York state officials led to its eventual addition, funded through the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1968. After securing the needed land, I-88 was officially added to the Interstate Highway System on December 13, 1968.

Initial Route Plans and Changes

Originally planned by NYSDOT, I-88 was intended to start from I-81 in Binghamton and follow the proposed Susquehanna Expressway to Schenectady, then continue to US 4 in Troy via "Alternate Route 7" and the limited-access alignment of NY 7. It was meant to connect to the New York State Thruway at exit 25, eventually reaching Troy through I-890 and an upgraded NY 7. However, changes in the early 1980s led to the relocation of the proposed I-890 connection to the west of exit 25 in Rotterdam. The extension to Troy was abandoned, resulting in the unrealized connections to I-87 and the toll-free section of I-90.

Construction and Completion

Construction of I-88 progressed over the years, with the first segments opening in the early 1970s. By 1989, the entire stretch of I-88 was completed with the unveiling of the final portion between I-81 in Chenango and NY 7 in Chenango Bridge.

Redesignation Proposal

In 1999, discussions arose about redesignating the Berkshire Connector as I-90 and the non-toll part of I-90 as I-88. However, this proposal never came to fruition.

Get our free mobile app

Significance of I-88

Serving as a lifeline for many communities, I-88 intersects with towns such as Oneonta, Sidney, and Cobleskill, becoming an essential link that connects these pockets of our state to larger urban centers.

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang