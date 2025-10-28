Spooky Tales Come Alive at Hartwick College
It’s that time of year again. The Yager Museum of Art and Culture at Hartwick College is bringing back its Halloween storytelling night, “The Horror in the Museum.” The event happens from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 30th, and is filled with readings and performances of classic and original tales.
Hartwick students, faculty, and staff take the stage to share these chilling stories and poems, making it the great way to celebrate Halloween.
Free and Open to the Public
“The Horror in the Museum” is free and open to the public, though organizers recommend it for ages 10 and up because of the spooky content. Museum Curator Quentin Lewis said, “Halloween is all about creativity and community.
This event is a great opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit.” It’s a local favorite that mixes storytelling, art, and a shared love of Halloween fun.
Explore the Museum While You’re There
While visitors are there, they can also explore the Yager Museum’s galleries, which will remain open during the event. Current exhibits. This includes The Study of One Thing: The Zen Arts of Jody Hojin Kimmel, Sensei; Memorializing the Underground Railroad: The Harry Bradshaw Matthews Collection; Discovering Our Place: Working, Learning, and Playing Within These Hills; Sculptures in Silver: America’s Standing Liberty Quarters, 1916–1931; and Masterpieces of European and American Art.
Plan Your Visit
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. when Hartwick College is in session and is closed on Sundays, Mondays, college holidays, and during school breaks. Admission is always free.
For more information about “The Horror in the Museum” or other upcoming events, you can visit the museum’s Facebook page or website, call 607-431-4480, or email Museum Curator Quentin Lewis at lewisq@hartwick.edu.
