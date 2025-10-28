It turns out that a lot of New Yorkers believe the spooky stories they hear. A new Halloween study from the researchers at Mad City Windows discovered that over 65% of New Yorkers believe in ghosts, and 23% say they’ve actually seen one.

That’s almost one in four people claim to have had a ghostly encounter. Whether it’s strange noises, flickering lights, or something unexplained, many New Yorkers are convinced there’s more to this world than meets the eye.

Haunted Houses Don’t Scare Everyone

With housing prices what they are, maybe it’s not that shocking that more than half of Americans (56%) said they would rather live in a haunted house than face today’s housing market. Apparently, a few bumps in the night sound better than a sky-high mortgage payment. Some even said they’d take their chances with ghosts if it meant getting a good deal on a home.

Americans Think Homes Really Can Be Haunted

According to the same study, two out of three people (68% to be exact) believe a house can actually be haunted. For many, it’s not just a fun Halloween idea, it’s something they believe can truly happen. From unexplained cold spots to doors opening on their own, plenty of Americans think there are signs that a house might have more than just memories inside.

Ghost Stories Come From Experience

So where do these beliefs come from? 52% of Americans think it’s because they’ve had what they believe is a real, firsthand paranormal experience. That means more than half of those surveyed have felt or seen something they just couldn’t explain.

Whether you believe it or not, it seems ghosts are a bigger part of American life and New York life than you might think.Go here to see the states that believe in ghosts the most and...BOO!

