A Guide to Navigating Divorce Timelines in New York

If you're thinking about calling it quits and getting a divorce in New York, you're probably wondering how long the whole process will take. This is what you should expect when you're breaking up in the Big Apple!

Legal "411" and Process in NY

When it comes to getting a divorce in New York, you've got options. You can go for the classic irreconcilable differences ('no-fault' ) or you can spice things up with fault-based grounds like cruelty or adultery. Your choice here can be a game-changer in how long your divorce saga will be.

Uncontested Versus Contested Divorce

An uncontested divorce where you and your ex agree on everything from sharing assets to parenting duties is like a breezy walk in the park! On the flip side, a contested divorce with battles over every little thing can turn your divorce journey into a marathon.

Filing and Waiting

Once you've taken the plunge and filed for divorce in the NY Supreme Court, there's a mandatory waiting period that usually lasts about 120 days for uncontested divorces. But if your divorce is a bit messier, well, buckle up—it might take longer to sort things out.

Deals, and Resolutions

When there are disagreements to settle, negotiations and reaching agreements on important issues like who gets the dog or the flat-screen TV can drag things out. However, hashing things out together can lead to a faster (and friendlier) split.

Drama and Decisions

If you can't see eye-to-eye on anything, your divorce could end up in a trial. The court's calendar and the nitty-gritty of the issues at hand can affect how long it all drags out. But once all the dust settles and everything's sorted, the final decree of divorce is issued, making it official.

As you gear up for this rollercoaster ride called divorce in New York, remember this: knowing what could stall or speed up the process can help you brace yourself for the journey ahead.

