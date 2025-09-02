If you’ve ever treated yourself to a gel manicure, you know the appeal that is shiny, durable nails that can last weeks without chipping. But what if we told you that the same gel polish being brushed on in our salons has just been banned across Europe?

A key ingredient, trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (or TPO for short), is no longer allowed overseas because officials there fear it may cause cancer or infertility.

Anna Kumpan via Unsplash Anna Kumpan via Unsplash loading...

Europe Bans TPO in Cosmetics Under Strict Safety Laws

The European Union has strict rules when it comes to cosmetics. TPO was classified as “carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic for reproduction,” and under EU law, that means it can’t be used in beauty products anymore. As of September 1, salons across Europe had to toss any old stock and find safer alternatives.

READ MORE: Only Upstate New Yorkers Will Understand These 17 Phrases

TPO Gel Polish Still Widely Used in New York and Across the U.S.

Meanwhile, here in the U.S., including right here in New York State, gel polish with TPO is still being sold and applied every day. No one is stopping salons from using it, and most of us wouldn’t even know to ask about it. With nearly 100 million American women using nail products, that’s a lot of exposure to a chemical other countries aren’t willing to risk.

Chemicals in Gel Polish Raise New Worries

We’ve already heard concerns about UV exposure from the lamps used to set gel polish. Now we’re learning the polish itself could be part of the problem. While experts here haven’t taken an official stance yet, the EU didn’t wait for definitive large-scale studies before making its decision. They banned TPO out of caution.

Dermatologists Say Europe Chose a ‘Better Safe Than Sorry’ Approach

Dermatologists like Dr. Hannah Kopelman tell Newsweek that the EU’s move is about prevention. Even without decades of human studies, the potential risks of TPO raised enough red flags for regulators to act. Europe took the “better safe than sorry” approach. Should we?

Should New York Follow Europe’s Lead on Gel Polish?

So here’s where it gets personal. Do you think New York should follow Europe’s lead? Should we push for gel products without TPO to be the standard here too? Or do you feel the risks are overblown without conclusive proof?

Get our free mobile app

Pretty Nails, Tough Questions for New York

Gel manicures likely aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. They’re convenient, long lasting, and let’s face it, they're pretty. But with Europe drawing a hard line, it’s worth asking whether New York should at least consider stricter rules.

11 Baby Names Banned in New York If you were thinking of giving your baby any of these names and you live in New York, you won't be able to because they're banned. Sorry. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor