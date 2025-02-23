Steps To Take if You Smell Gas in Your House in New York

Last Saturday was definitely one for the books for my family. We came home to a strong exhaust smell in our house and had to evacuate immediately and call the gas company.

When we got back home after running errands, the overwhelming odor hit us as soon as we opened the door. Without hesitation, we called the gas company, and they quickly sent someone to check for any gas leaks. They advised us to evacuate ourselves and our dog and not use our phones, turn on any lights - basically do anything inside our house to prevent any potential sparks.

Luckily, after a thorough check, it turned out there were no gas leaks or CO2 readings. It seems the smell was caused by debris in our vents, likely left by the previous owners and not fully cleared out when we moved in. The gas company recommended getting our air ducts cleaned to prevent future issues, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean ventilation system.

I wanted to share a few key things I learned from this experience that might help you too:

CO2 Detectors are Crucial

Make sure you have carbon monoxide detectors installed in your home and regularly check them. It's essential for early detection of gas issues, as CO2 can be deadly and odorless.

Regularly Clean Your Vents

Prevent blockages and maintain good air quality by routinely cleaning your vents. Consider hiring professionals for a thorough cleaning.

Review Your Homeowner's Insurance

Check your homeowner's insurance policy to ensure coverage for alternative lodging in emergencies like a gas leak. Also, verify if it covers boarding for pets if you have them.

Invest in Register Traps

Floor register traps can help prevent debris from entering your ducts. Remember to clean them regularly.

Trust Your Instincts

If something seems off in your home or you detect a strange smell, evacuate and call your gas company immediately. It's better to be safe than sorry!

