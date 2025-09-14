New York’s Favorite Game Show Might Surprise You

I don't know about you but I love game shows. I'm more of a classic game lover like Match Game or Price is Right, what about you? According to a new study, when it comes to game shows, New Yorkers love MasterChef the most.

It may not be the top show in the whole country, but here in in the Empire State, it takes the crown. MasterChef is also the favorite in 11 other states, including Virginia, Washington, Nevada, and Michigan.

Game Shows Are More Popular Than Ever

More than 9 million Americans tune in to watch shows like Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Searches for “best game shows in the US” have gone up by over 500% in the past year. It is apparent that we can’t get enough of them.

America’s Number One Choice Is Family Feud

Across the nation, Family Feud comes out on top. It’s been on TV since 1976 and has millions of fans who love its mix of humor and competition.

The Challenge and Worst Cooks Hold Strong

The Challenge is the country’s second favorite, especially popular in states like Maine, Idaho, and Nebraska. Coming in at number three is Worst Cooks in America, a show that has been growing fast in popularity.

MasterChef Still Stands Out for New York

Even though it ranks ninth nationally, MasterChef’s audience is one of the most engaged. For us here in New York, it’s more than just cooking it’s the game show we love the most.