Advil Sold At New York Family Dollar Stores Recalled

If you recently purchased Advil at your local Family Dollar store, there is a very good chance that it is part of a large recall.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drugs that don’t require refrigeration should be stored below 100 degrees Fahrenheit because drugs stored at high temperatures have a tendency to quickly lose their strength.

According to the FDA, Family Dollar has announced that it is recalling several varieties of Advil because it was stored at improper temperatures. Although Family Dollar says it is not aware of any illnesses related to the recall and has not received any complaints, the Advil products were not stored properly.

Advil Products Included in Family Dollar Recall

The following Advil products were shipped to stores on or around June 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023, and are all being recalled.

Is Family Dollar Pulling Recalled Advil From Store Shelves?

All Family Dollar stores have been notified of the recall and have been asked to pull any of the remaining products from their shelves.

What To Do if You Have Recalled Advil Products

If you have any of the recalled Advil products, you may return them, no receipt necessary, to the Family Dollar store where you purchased them. Additionally, if you have any questions regarding the recall, you can call Family Dollar customer service at 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What To Do if You Have Concerns About Recalled Advil Products

If you have taken any of the recalled Advil problems and believe that you have had a negative reaction or have a quality issue with your product, you should reach out to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online, or by this download form which can be mailed to the FDA.

