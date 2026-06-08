June is one of the deadliest month of the year for distracted driving crashes, and safety experts are warning New Yorkers to be careful as summer traffic starts picking up.

Thousands Of Americans Are Hurt In Distracted Driving Crashes

A recent distracted driving report found that more than 6,000 people across the United States were injured or killed in distracted driving crashes in just one year. Distracted driving continues to be one of the biggest dangers on roads across New York and the rest of the country.

Phones Remain One Of The Biggest Problems

Texting, searching for directions, or a quick look at the phone for a few seconds can lead to a crash. New York has strict distracted driving laws that ban drivers from holding or using handheld devices while behind the wheel.

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Safety experts say drivers should use hands free systems like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto if they need navigation, music, or phone calls while driving.

Experts Urge New Yorkers To Avoid Multitasking

Many distracted driving crashes happen because drivers try to do too many things at once. Eating in the car, reaching into the back seat, or looking down at a phone can all take attention away from the road. Experts warn about drowsy driving, especially during long road trips and holiday travel season.

Smartphones Can Help Reduce Distractions

Many smartphones include built in driving features that automatically silence notifications while someone is driving. Apple devices use a feature called Driving Focus, while Android phones have driving modes that reduce distractions and send automatic replies to messages. Simple habits, like putting your phone away before leaving the driveway, can make New York roads safer for everyone.

Important Information About Impaired Driving Gallery Credit: Bernadette Lee