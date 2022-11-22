Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households

New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November.

According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.

Even if a household is already receiving the maximum allowable benefits through the SNAP program, it will receive a supplemental emergency assistance payment of at least $95.00.

Governor Hochul said, “SNAP is one of our greatest tools in addressing food insecurity among New Yorkers, especially those who are still suffering from the economic fallout caused by the pandemic.”

The Governor continued, “These funds will help New Yorkers purchase healthy, nutritious food for themselves and their families while freeing up resources for other household needs.”

If your household currently receives SNAP benefits, there is nothing you need to do to receive the increase in allowable benefits or supplemental emergency assistance. Payments will be issued to Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts automatically and any unused benefits will be carried over into December.

The current state of the economy pushed more than 2.8 million New Yorkers in over 1.6 million households statewide to enroll to receive food assistance through the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

