Did you know that almost 6 out of 10 Americans are investing these days? This may come as a surprise to you, I know it was a surprise to me. Young people are leading the way, and they are investing much more than they did ten years ago. They are all about building their long-term cash stash, especially when money feels kind of unpredictable.

Where’s Everyone Googling About Investing?

The U.S. ranks ninth worldwide for people searching for things to invest in online. So yeah, New Yorkers are definitely part of this trend as everyone is trying to figure out how to trade stocks, jump into crypto, or just learn the basics.

Crypto’s the Big Thing Right Now

Here in the United States, crypto is the most searched topic, and people are all over it. Stocks, forex, and ETFs are also popular. Especially popular with Americans are ETFs as their are looking them up way more than people in the UK or UAE.

Why This Matters in New York

With the economy doing its thing and a lot of uncertainty out there, it makes total sense that New Yorkers are getting serious about investing. Whether you want to try crypto, stocks, or other investments, people around here want to make smart moves with their money.

