Discover the Beauty of Fall on the Cooperstown Fall Foliage Excursion!

Are you ready to experience the breathtaking beauty of autumn in upstate New York?

The Cooperstown Fall Foliage Excursion offers a picturesque two-hour journey through the stunning Susquehanna River Valley, showcasing the vibrant colors of fall in all its glory. Departing from the charming depot in Milford, New York, this excursion is a leisurely and enchanting way to immerse yourself in the seasonal splendor of the region.

A Scenic Journey

As the train sets off, passengers can relax and take in the tranquil scenery of the Susquehanna River, framed by rolling farm fields and lush forests adorned in a spectacular array of fall foliage. With the addition of an open-air car featuring a new permanent canopy, this excursion offers the perfect vantage point to marvel at the captivating colors of the landscape, regardless of the weather conditions.

An Unforgettable Experience

The Cooperstown Fall Foliage Excursion promises not only a visual feast for the senses but also a memorable and immersive journey through nature's autumnal magnificence. Whether you're a seasoned nature enthusiast or simply seeking a leisurely escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, this excursion offers an opportunity to bask in the beauty of fall and create lasting memories with loved ones.

For more information about the Fall Foliage Excursion and to book your tickets, visit the official Cooperstown Train website. Don't miss the chance to embark on a captivating journey through the stunning fall foliage of upstate New York!

Go For A Drive On The Best Southern Tier Roads To See The Fall Colors