The Southern Tier community is invited to honor the life and service of Mr. Richard Buchinsky, a 93-year-old Naval veteran of the Korean War who passed away on February 20, 2025.

The Hopler and Eschbach Funeral Home, which was entrusted with the care of Mr. Buchinsky, has been unable to locate any family members or relatives and has announced that military honors will be given at his burial, which will take place at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 28, at Riverhurst Cemetery on Main Street in Endwell.

Since no family members have been located for Mr. Buchinsky, the Hopler and Eschbach Funeral Home extended an invitation to his fellow veterans and the Southern Tier community to attend his funeral to ensure he receives a proper send-off.

This is such a wonderful opportunity to not only honor Mr. Buchinsky but to stand united as a community and acknowledge the debt of gratitude owed to all of those who have served the United States of America.

Please consider stopping by the Riverhurst Cemetery on Main Street in Endwell on Friday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m. to honor and show appreciation for a veteran who bravely served his country.

