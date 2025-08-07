If your family wants a fun summer trip without spending too much money, Cold Spring, New York, is a great choice.

Cold Spring Is One of the Top Places in the U.S.

A new poll asked over 3,000 travel experts to name the best vacation spots that feel fancy but cost less. Cold Spring was ranked number 3 in the whole country and number 1 in New York.

Close to New York City but Feels Far Away

Cold Spring is only about an hour from New York City. It’s a small town by the Hudson River. There are little shops, art galleries, and outdoor cafes where you can relax and enjoy the day.

Great for Outdoor Fun and Relaxing

Families love hiking Breakneck Ridge, a mountain trail with awesome views. When you're done, you can rest and have a snack or drink on the patio. Cold Spring is a mix of nature and small-town charm.

Two More New York Towns Made the List

Saranac Lake was number 6 on the list. It’s in the Adirondacks and is great for swimming, canoeing, and staying in a cozy cabin. Hammondsport was number 43. It’s in the Finger Lakes and is known for its sunsets, lakes, and local wine.

A Trip That Feels Fancy but Isn’t Too Expensive

Some popular places, like The Hamptons or Palm Beach, are too pricey for many families. Cold Spring and other spots on this list feel special, but they are more affordable and family friendly.

Where the List Came From

The list was made by MarketBeat. They asked travel experts to find towns across the country that feel nice and relaxing without costing too much. Go here to see other lesser-known affordable luxury vacation spot.

