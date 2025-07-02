The red cans, the glass bottles, the vintage ads with Santa or the polar bears. That first hissing sound when you open one up. It’s pure nostalgia, especially on a hot summer day or a backyard barbecue. Yes, New Yorkers have a long standing love with Coca-Cola.

Wait, Lemon Coke Is a Thing Here?

Believe it or not, out of all the Coke flavors out there, Lemon Coke is the most popular flavor in New York. Apparently, we have a thing for that citrusy zing, but I'll be honest with you, I've never heard of Lemon Coke before. Maybe it's time that I try that tasty twist and live a little.

Coke Zero Is Winning the U.S. Trend Game

If we’re talking about what’s trending, Coke Zero is the national king and Google Trends shows that New Yorkers are all about it too as the top-searched Coke option. It’s sugar-free with that classic Coke flavor, so it's easy to see why it’s popping up everywhere from grocery carts to office fridges.

Don’t Count Out the Classic Diet Coke

Even with all these new flavors, Diet Coke hasn’t lost its loyal fans. It’s sitting at #2 in the state. Whether it’s the taste or just habit from years of reaching for a silver can, Diet Coke is holding its own.

New York’s Coke Game Is Strong

From lemon-flavored to sugar-free Coke Zero, New York’s Coke culture is anything but boring. We have our favorites, but we’re also not afraid to try something new. So the next time you're at the store, maybe switch things up—or stick with what you know. Go here to see every U.S. state and regions most popular Coke flavor.

