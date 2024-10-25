New York Fried Chicken Spot Ruffles Feathers With Weird Sandwich

If you consider yourself an adventurous eater, there's a new dining experience in midtown Manhattan that may pique your interest - Birdbox.

This take-out spot has taken the fried chicken sandwich to a whole new level, with a $19 gourmet offering that comes with a unique twist - a foot attached to the chicken leg.

The sandwich, named "Claude the Claw", has been making waves on social media since Birdbox opened its doors last summer. The Michelin-star chef behind this audacious creation has managed to garner a loyal following of patrons who swear by the sandwich's taste, despite its unusual presentation.

While the concept may seem shocking, Birdbox has actually been serving this unconventional item at its San Francisco location prior to its New York debut. The sight of a chicken foot poking out from the side of the bun is not for the faint-hearted, but for those willing to embrace the novelty, the experience promises to be a memorable one.

For those who prefer their lunch without such explicit anatomical inclusions, Birdbox also offers a more conventional fried chicken sandwich without the leg, catering to a wider range of tastes and comfort levels.

Get our free mobile app

While the concept may seem bizarre, it's clear that Birdbox is carving out a niche in the culinary scene, attracting both adventurous eaters and curious onlookers. So, if you find yourself in New York City and feel inclined to push the boundaries of your dining experience, a visit to Birdbox might just be in order.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett