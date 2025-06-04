If you’ve been dreaming of exploring some peaceful, scenic trails along Cayuga Lake, now’s your chance! A brand-new 90-acre park on the western shore of this stunning lake in Seneca County just opened its gates to the public.

This isn’t just any park; it used to be a Boy Scout camp known as Camp Barton, and it’s now ready for hiking, nature watching, and future outdoor adventures.

A Team Effort Brings the Park to Life

This exciting new public park is the result of a unique partnership. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) teamed up with the towns of Covert and Ulysses and the Village of Trumansburg to manage and operate this special spot through the Three Falls Local Development Corporation. Together, they’re turning what was once a private Boy Scout camp into a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy.

Randy Simons, the State Parks Commissioner Pro Tem, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, saying how grateful he is for the community stepping up to preserve such a beautiful area. He’s looking forward to more people getting outside to explore Cayuga Lake’s natural beauty.

What You’ll Find at the New Park

The park boasts about half a mile of Cayuga Lake shoreline, complete with dock access for water lovers, bathrooms for visitor convenience, and even a caretaker’s residence. One of its standout features is Frontenac Falls, a 128-foot waterfall that adds a spectacular natural highlight to the area. It’s just a few miles north of the popular Taughannock Falls State Park, giving visitors even more reasons to come back and explore the region.

Besides being a great place for passive recreation like hiking and birdwatching, the park will also host environmental education programs and cultural events in the future, so keep an eye out for more fun activities to come!

A Win for Conservation and the Community

Adding these 90 acres to the state park system supports New York’s ambitious goal to conserve 30 percent of its lands and waters by 2030. This aligns with a global initiative aimed at protecting nature for future generations.

Thanks to a $100,000 grant awarded through the Parks and Trail Partnership Grants program, the Three Falls Local Development Corporation is already planning necessary repairs and improvements to make the park safe and accessible to all visitors.

Local Leaders Share Their Excitement

Local officials are thrilled about what this new park means for their communities. Deborah Nottke from the Town of Covert called it a “unique opportunity” that will help attract visitors and boost economic development in Seneca and Tompkins Counties.

Katelin Olson, Supervisor of the Town of Ulysses, praised the collaboration that made the park possible and highlighted its long-term benefits for residents and visitors alike.

In Trumansburg, Mayor Rordan Hart expressed gratitude toward the New York State Parks team and looked forward to working closely with neighbors to make the park a lasting success.

Getting Ready to Welcome You

Thanks to these joint efforts, access to the park has already improved. A new bridge was built at the north entrance to serve both vehicles and pedestrians, while the state has completed key safety upgrades.

Though a formal dedication and official park name will be announced later, the local development corporation has a 10-year agreement to operate and maintain the park, decide on activities, and set any usage fees. There’s even an option to renew the agreement after those 10 years.

More Ways to Enjoy New York State Parks

This addition brings the state’s public lands to over 250 parks, historic sites, trails, golf courses, and boat launches, welcoming more than 88 million visitors annually.

Whether you’re a local or just visiting, New York’s parks offer something for everyone, and now there’s one more special place to explore on the shores of Cayuga Lake.

