Is Parking On Your Lawn Illegal In New York State?

As my nine-year-old son loves to say, "Not to be a party pooper, but..." Would it surprise you to know that parking on your lawn in the state of New York might be illegal?

Parking on your lawn might sound like a great idea when you're having a yard sale or a party and need the space. After all, it's not hurting anyone, right? Well apparently, New York State isn't into people parking on their lawns.

No matter where you live in New York, the country, the city, and everywhere else in between, parking on your lawn is illegal.

That's right. Parking on your lawn is illegal in New York.

According to New York State law, it is illegal to park on an unpaved area in your front yard, including your lawn which means that if you are parking on your lawn, sidewalk, or any other area that is not designated for parking on your property, you face being handed a fine.

While the chances are slim in most areas that police driving by your house who spot you parked on the lawn will pull over and issue a ticket, it's not out of the realm of possibility.

The fine you might be handed can vary depending on where you park, but it can be up to several hundred dollars. If you're a repeat lawn parking offender, you might receive a summons to appear in court, and let's be honest, nobody has time to deal with that.

The reason behind the law prohibiting people from parking on their lawns in New York is to maintain the safety and looks of the community.

Authorities say that not only do vehicles parked on lawns look ugly but they can block sidewalks, impact the flow of traffic, and cause possible hazards for pedestrians.

