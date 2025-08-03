Some new data just came out from SIXT ranking the best sunset spots across the country, and Brooklyn Bridge made the list. It came in the #31 spot, and I'm wondering what took so long for everyone else to catch on.

Stunning Sunset

If you’ve ever walked across the Brooklyn Bridge as the sun’s going down, you'll see the whole city turning gold as the East River sparkles. You've got the skyline lighting up on one side, Brooklyn behind you, and the Statue of Liberty off in the distance with a bonus view.

Google Searches

The bridge gets over 550,000 Google searches and 441,000 TikTok searches every month. If you get a chance, you need to take at least one dramatic “golden hour” picture there.

You Don’t Even Have to Be on the Bridge

Want the view without the foot traffic? Brooklyn Bridge Park has your back. Grab some snacks, find a bench, and let the skyline do its thing. It’s relaxing, it’s free, and the colors? Perfect for when you want a sunset and a moment.

New York Holds Its Own

The list has many stunning nature spots out west like Wyoming, Hawaii, and Washington. But, New York showed up strong because you can still catch the sunset in the middle of a city that never sleeps.

Other Locations to Enjoy a Good Sunset

SIXT says #sunset has over 361 million posts on TikTok and Instagram. If you haven’t made time for a sunset walk across the Brooklyn bridge, you should. Whether you’re a tourist or a local, it’s one of those New York moments that never gets old. To see the most stunning sunsets across the nation, go here.

