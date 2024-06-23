The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) is seeking the public's help in locating six-year-old Brayden Rosamino, who has been reported missing.

Brayden Rosamino was last seen at the Rotterdam Mall on West Campbell Road in the town of Rotterdam, Schenectady County, on Saturday, June 22 at 12:15 PM. He is believed to be endangered and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, tan shorts, and white and green sneakers.

The missing child is described as a 6-year-old male, with a height of 3'10" and weighing 46 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be in the company of Dana Rosamino, who was last seen wearing a red dress and grey sneakers.

They are thought to be traveling in a blue 2018 Ford Fiesta with Vermont registration KRX-612. The vehicle they are believed to be traveling in looks similar to the one pictured.

Dana Rosamino is described as a 34-year-old female, standing at 5'01" and weighing 140 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Brayden Rosamino and Dana Rosamino or who may have seen the blue 2018 Ford Fiesta with Vermont registration KRX-612 to contact the Rotterdam Town Police Department at (518)-630-0911 or call 1-800-346-3543 or 911.

