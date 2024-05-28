Bottled Water Sold to New Yorkers Part of Massive Recall

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced a recall of nearly 1.9 million bottles of water sold in stores in New York. The recall was initiated by the producer, Natural Waters of Viti Limited, due to various issues found in the product.

Reason for Recall

The announcement from the FDA stated that Fiji Natural Artesian Water, produced by Natural Waters of Viti Limited, is being voluntarily recalled due to the presence of manganese and three bacterial genera. The affected water was sold to customers through online retailers such as Amazon.com.

Details of the Recall

The recall involves over 78,000 cases of the bottled water, with each case containing 24 bottles. This equals approximately 1,884,792 individual bottles being impacted by the recall. The specific production dates of the affected water bottles are November 11, 12, 13, 24, and 25 of 2023, and the cases can be identified by the UPC code 6 32565 00004 3 and the bottle UPC code 6 32565 00001 2.

Health Risks

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), manganese is an essential trace element required in small amounts in our food and water. However, excessive exposure to manganese can lead to potential health risks, including brain damage.

How to Take Action

Consumers who have any of the recalled bottles of water are encouraged to discontinue use and reach out to wherever they purchased the product for a full refund. Natural Waters of Viti Limited has also provided a hotline number for any questions relating to the recall. If you have any of the water involved in the recall, you can contact Natural Waters of Viti Limited at 888-426-4602.

