Can You Legally Drink Alcohol on a Boat in New York?

Summertime in New York means hitting up the nearest body of water whenever possible. However, before you raise a toast to a day out on the water, you need to know the laws surrounding boating under the influence (BUI) in New York.

Don't Let Intoxication Steer Your Course

In New York, it's perfectly fine for passengers over 21 to savor a cold one while onboard. However, things take a serious turn when it comes to operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

New York's boating laws make it crystal clear that navigating a boat with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% or higher is a big no-no. Commercial boaters face an even lower threshold of 0.04% BAC. Being impaired by alcohol or drugs, regardless of BAC level, is also a prohibited act when operating a boat.

Charting the Consequences

If you find yourself in rough waters due to a BUI offense, you need to know and understand the four classifications of violations – BWAI alcohol, BWAI drugs, BWI, and per se BUI. Each offense carries its set of penalties, dependent on the level of impairment and any previous run-ins with the law.

Penalties for a BUI in New York

The repercussions of boating while intoxicated can vary from fines to possible time behind bars, along with the suspension of your boat operating privileges for different periods. These penalties are no mere ripple on the water – they can have lasting consequences.

Impaired Boating Is a Risky Business

Alcohol or drugs and boating don't mix well – even the slightest dosage of these substances can throw your navigation way off course. Impaired judgment, compromised coordination, and slower reaction times can make navigating safely on the water a challenging task. Intoxication also heightens the chances of accidents and lowers survival rates in emergencies.

Safety First, Always

To ensure everyone's safety on the water, New York is rolling out requirements for recreational boaters to complete a safety course and obtain certification for operating motorized vessels. Getting your New York Safe Boating Certificate by 2025 guarantees you're clued in and in line with state regulations.

