Big Lots Stores Closing in New York: Is Your Store on This List?

Big Lots, the well-known discount retailer, recently unveiled its comprehensive plan to shut down 40 stores by the end of the year and up to 315 of its stores nationwide in the not-so-distant future as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts.

Notably, the list of Big Lots stores preparing to close before the end of 2024 includes ten stores across New York.

Hinting at the scale of the upcoming closures, the company's official website has released the specific New York stores earmarked for closure. Those stores are located in the following areas:

2276 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

698 S Ogden Street, Buffalo

4406 State Route 5 & 20 Ste 129, Canandaigua

260 Voice Road, Carle Place

231 Centereach Mall, Centereach

2309 N Triphammer Road, Ithaca

4645 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

316 Cornelia Street, Plattsburgh

43 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie

751 Upper Glen Street Ste 2, Queensbury

These closures form part of a wider-reaching initiative to shutter underperforming stores throughout the United States. Big Lots has attributed this strategic decision to financial setbacks and a downturn in consumer spending. It's worth noting, however, that a majority of Big Lots stores continue to operate profitably. The company has chosen to optimize its operations by closing certain non-profitable locations.

In the wake of these developments, employees affected by the store closures are being presented with the possibility of transferring to other Big Lots locations. For those unable to relocate, the company is offering essential support and severance packages to ease the transition.