If you live in New York State, pizza is not just food. It is a part of everyday life. From neighborhood slices to late night takeout, most people have strong opinions about what makes the perfect pie.

The Ideal New York Style Pizza Combo

According to new data looking at pizza preferences by state, New York’s favorite setup is pretty classic. Thin crust came out on top with traditional red tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni for the meat topping, and mushrooms as the top veggie choice.

A Classic Favorite Still Wins Hearts

When it comes to specialty pizzas, Margherita ranked as the top pick. The mix of tomato, mozzarella, and fresh basil resonates with pizza lovers across the Empire State.

Chain Pizza Still Has Its Fans

With so many local pizza spots across New York, one national chain still stands out. Domino’s was listed as the favorite pizza chain among New Yorkers in this survey. Convenience and consistency plays a big role there.

Get our free mobile app

The Pineapple Debate Continues

Here is something that sparks some serious debate. Nearly two thirds of Americans said pineapple belongs on pizza. Whether you love it or refuse to go near it, it is a bigger trend than many people expected.

Why Pizza Opinions Run Deep

Pizza is personal. It ties into hometown pride, favorite restaurants, childhood memories, and even family traditions. That is probably why conversations about toppings can get surprisingly passionate.

Your Slice, Your Rules

At the end of the day, the perfect pizza is whatever you enjoy most. Whether that means classic pepperoni, veggie loaded, extra cheese, or yes even pineapple, New York’s pizza culture has room for all kinds of tastes.

Six Places in the Southern Tier That Make Unique Pizza Interesting in trying a pizza that packs a flavor punch that you're not used to? These are six places in the Southern Tier where you can try a unique flavored pizza! Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor