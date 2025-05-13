Baseball season is here and BetUS has a new report that ranks the sexiest MLB mascots. It's a behind-the-scenes look at the heroes who bring the fun and charm to the game.

Mrs. Met from the New York Mets did well by getting the #5 spot. It's not a real big surprise because she has always had that iconic elegance with her classic ponytail and killer smile. She’s not just Mr. Met’s sidekick, she's a legend in her own right.

Here are the top 15 hottest mascots in Major League Baseball according to BetUS: Baxter from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philly Phanatic from the Philadelphia Phillies, Clark the Cub from the Chicago Cubs, Rosie Red from the Cincinnati Reds, Mrs. Met from the New York Mets.

Billy the Marlin from the Miami Marlins, Mr. Met from the New York Mets, Raymond from the Tampa Bay Rays, Orbit from the Houston Astros, Oriole Bird from the Baltimore Orioles, Blooper from the Atlanta Braves, Fredbird from the St. Louis Cardinals, PAWS from the Detroit Tigers, Slider from the Cleveland Guardians, and Rangers Captain from the Texas Rangers.

These mascots bring it with their charm while entertaining us during the MLB season. Each one adds a special touch to the game, while making baseball more than just a sport.

They help to move the game along, keep the kids (young and old) entertained and bring a smile to your face, even if your favorite team stinks. Here’s to the mascots who are scoring big with fans left and right on and off the field!

