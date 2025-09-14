When it comes to hotels, many people think about service, location, or food. But nothing matters more than a good night’s sleep. A new study looked at TripAdvisor reviews that talked about sleep quality, and five New York hotels made the list of the best places in the entire country to get real rest.

Red Coach Inn, Niagara Falls

The highest ranked hotel in New York was the Red Coach Inn in Niagara Falls, coming in at number 24 nationwide. Guests love the cozy rooms and quiet atmosphere. Many reviewers said they had some of the best sleep of their lives while staying there.

The Sagamore Resort, Lake George

Next on the list is The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing at Lake George, coming in at 93. Guests praised the comfortable beds, soft pillows, and the beautiful lake views that added to their relaxing stay.

Topping Rose House, The Hamptons

In Bridgehampton, the Topping Rose House ranked 97th. Reviewers said the rooms felt cozy and private, with blackout curtains and bedding that made sleep especially peaceful.

Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid

The Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid came in at number 142. Visitors said the resort was calm and quiet, with nights that were perfect for resting after exploring the Adirondack mountains.

Geneva On The Lake, Finger Lakes

Rounding out the New York list is Geneva On The Lake in the Finger Lakes, ranked 186th. Guests like the clean rooms and comfortable beds, saying the lakeside setting made it easy to relax and fall asleep.

Those are the top five places in New York but if you're curious about where the other best hotels for sleeping in the rest of the country are, go here.

