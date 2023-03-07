Hey, New Yorkers! Why So Mean?

Love thy neighbor? Not in New York, apparently.

This makes me so sad. I grew up in a small New York suburb where people waved to each other, kids played outside until the street lights came on, and if someone needed help for any reason, big or small, the whole street would come together to lend a hand.

Somewhere along the line, in the 25 years since I moved out of my parent's house, something happened. People stopped waving. They stopped carving out time to chat over the fence. They stopped being kind to their neighbors.

I'm not saying this is the case in every neighborhood, but it is in so many. And, it's sad.

To find out how neighborly people actually are today, Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach, polled thousands of people and asked them if they would stop and help out a neighbor if they noticed their neighbor's vehicle had broken down.

We'd stop, right? We'd stop if we saw someone we recognized and lend a hand, wouldn't we?

Probably not.

One in four New Yorkers honestly said that if they saw someone they knew on the side of the road struggling with a car issue, they would not stop - they'd just drive right on by.

Wait. It gets worse. 49 percent of people said they probably wouldn't stop to help a neighbor with a broken down car if it happened in a snowstorm.

And if you think your coworkers would stop and help you if you found yourself in trouble on the road - don't hold your breath. Nearly one in ten people said they actually would not stop to help a co-worker who broke down.

Who are these people?

So, the next time you make a comment about how the world has changed and how people are so ugly toward each other, consider that maybe we've done it to ourselves. But also consider that we have the power to change it.

