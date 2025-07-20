An AMBER Alert has been issued across New York State following the abduction of 9-year-old Melina Galanis Frattolin from Lake George. Authorities say Melina was last seen at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025, near Exit 22 on Interstate 87. She was reportedly heading southbound at the time she disappeared.

Officials Say Child Is in Immediate Danger

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office believes that Melina was taken under circumstances that indicate she is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death. Law enforcement has not released any information about a suspect or vehicle at this time but is urging the public to stay vigilant.

Description of the Missing Child

Melina is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing, she was wearing light-colored shorts, a black and white striped shirt, and white Adidas sneakers.

What to Do If You Have Information

If you have seen a child matching this description or have any information that might help investigators, you are urged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2501 or dial 911 immediately. You can also check amber.ny.gov for updates as they become available.

Time Is Critical in Finding Melina

Time is of the essence in any child abduction case. If you live in the Lake George area or were driving along I-87 around the time of the incident, authorities are asking you to review any security or dash camera footage you might have from Saturday night. Even the smallest detail could make a critical difference in bringing Melina home safely.

Please Share This Alert Widely

The more people who know about Melina’s disappearance, the better the chance of locating her quickly. Sharing this information could be the difference that helps bring her back to her family.

