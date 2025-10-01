This October, the U.S. is observing ADHD Awareness Month, and experts want New York parents to know about a side effect of ADHD medication that doesn’t get talked about much...tooth decay.

How Many Children in New York Have ADHD?

Across the U.S., over 11% of children have been diagnosed with ADHD. In New York, around 6% of kids ages 3–17 have ADHD, and more than half of them about 54.8% are receiving treatment.

Why ADHD Medication Can Affect Teeth

ADHD medication helps children focus and manage symptoms, but it can also impact oral health. Common side effects include dry mouth, teeth grinding, and irregular dental routines. All of these can make it harder to keep teeth healthy.

Why Saliva Matters

Dr. Elizabeth Walton from Risas Dental explains that saliva plays a big role in protecting teeth. It washes away food, neutralizes acids, and creates a natural protective coating on teeth. When medication reduces saliva, teeth become much more likely to develop cavities even if a child brushes regularly.

What Parents Can Do To Help

Dental experts are encouraging parents to talk with their child’s dentist about protective strategies. Regular check-ups, fluoride treatments, and good hydration can all help lower the risk of tooth decay.

