If you’re a New York parent or caregiver trying to navigate the maze of developmental disability services, you know it can feel like you need a degree in bureaucracy just to make sense of it all. But now, there's some relief and it fits right in your pocket.

A Free App Built by People Who Get It

Abilities First, a well-respected nonprofit based in Wappingers Falls, has officially launched its Abilibee app statewide. Designed specifically to guide families through New York’s developmental disability services, this free tool is now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play.

Built by people who live this experience every day, Abilibee walks users through everything from early childhood support to adult service transitions. It’s more than just an app, it's like having a knowledgeable advocate right at your side.

“The Cliff” No More

There’s a reason families call the jump from school age services to adult programs “the cliff.” It’s confusing, frustrating, and often overwhelming. Marcy Handler, Abilibee’s Project Lead and Director of Strategic Initiatives at Abilities First, says that’s exactly why they created the app.

“We wanted to make something that actually helps,” she explained. “Abilibee guides you step by step through each transition, with practical tools and curated resources. It’s made by people who understand the challenges firsthand.”

Confidence Replaces Confusion

Dr. Jeffery Fox, President and CEO of Abilities First, put it best: “This app puts the power of knowledge directly in families’ hands. Abilibee turns confusion into confidence, and frustration into forward momentum.” That mission is already making an impact. Even before the mobile app launch, Abilibee’s original web version attracted more than 600 users across the state, almost entirely by word of mouth.

A One-Stop Shop for Support

So, what can you expect from Abilibee? Quite a bit, actually. The app includes:

Transition Navigation to help you through life’s biggest changes

A Resource Library packed with curated, trusted information

Planning Tools to help you advocate effectively

A Communication Log to keep track of provider conversations

Daily Check-ins to help celebrate milestones

Multi-language Support, because support should be for everyone

Whether you're a parent figuring out next steps, a self-advocate looking for clarity, or a professional trying to support clients, this app was built with you in mind.

Backed by the Community

Funding for Abilibee came from a mix of state support and grassroots efforts. The New York State Council for Developmental Disabilities provided initial funding, and Assemblymember Christopher Eachus pitched in with a grant.

Interestingly, early usage data shows that more than a third of users are professionals, care managers, and providers who also need help navigating the system. That says a lot about just how complicated the current setup can be.

Real People, Real Relief

One parent shared this after using the app: “When my husband and I were walking to the car after getting our son’s diagnosis, we just looked at each other and said, ‘now what?’ You must have been reading my mind when you created this app.”

That’s the kind of reaction that reminds us why tools like this matter.

Get the App

If you're feeling lost or overwhelmed, or just want to be better prepared for the road ahead, Abilibee is here to help. It’s completely free and available now in both app stores. You've got enough on your plate. Let Abilibee take a little of the load off.

