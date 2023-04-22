There's a really good chance you know that actor Billy Baldwin (yes, of those famous Baldwin brothers) has ties to Binghamton. You probably also know that Rod Serling of "Twilight Zone" fame grew up on the West Side of Binghamton.

We're betting though that there are a lot of other famous people with ties to Binghamton that you may never have heard of.

From actors to writers and producers, directors to entertainers, these 48 people all found fame in life and every single one of them has a unique connection to the Binghamton area.

FAMOUS FACES: 48 Actors and Entertainers Connected to the Binghamton Area They're actors, writers, directors, producers, and entertainers; each with their own unique connection to the Binghamton area.