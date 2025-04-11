Need To Know: Avoid These Choking Hazards In Easter Baskets For Young Kids

Easter is almost here. This year (2025), Easter is on Sunday, April 20th. Will the Easter Bunny be visiting your house?

Even though my wife and I have no children, we used to get each other an Easter basket filled with all sorts of candy that's bad for us. Well, we were told it was all nutritious and low in calories. At least that's what WE told ourselves.

As time went on, the candy in those Easter baskets seemed to lie around the kitchen with leftover candy far too long, and ended up getting thrown out, so that was the end of that tradition.

Anyway, for those of you who will be preparing an (or many) Easter basket(s) for your children, grandchildren, etc., the website BabyCenter.com reminds us that there could be some hazards hiding in that basket of goodies. Especially for kids under the age of 4.

You may not think about this, but certain types of candy can be a choking hazard. Especially min-eggs, hard candies, marshmellows, chewy gummies, and jelly beans, according to BabyCenter.com.

Other items to avoid putting in that Easter basket for your younger child (children) include small toys that are smaller than 1 1/4 inches around to 2 1/4 inches long, toys with small parts, round objects like marbles, tiny bouncy balls, sticky or chewy foods, button batteries, small magnets, and water beads.

BabyCenter.com has a few recommendations for items to put in that Easter basket for kids 4 and under, including hollow chocolate eggs or bunnies, plush toys, puzzles, coloring books, and bath toys, to mention a few.

For more tips on a safe Easter basket, visit BabyCenter.com, and have a great Easter Sunday!

