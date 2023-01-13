How Cheap Were Eggs in New York The Year You Were Born?

I really enjoy eggs any time of the day. However you make them, I love the taste. My favorite? Eggs Benedict. Many places in the Southern Tier do a marvelous job preparing Eggs Benedict. And for that, I am thankful.

Eggs Benedict Photo by Scott Eckersley on Unsplash loading...

But it seems we all are now paying a higher price for eggs. Why is that? Just because everything else has gone up from most grocery items to gas prices, why not eggs as well, right?

CBS News reports that egg prices have tripled in some states like California where the average price for a carton of eggs (one dozen) is $7.37. One year ago, the price was $2.35. The report notes that the national average price is $3.30.

Crazy Eggs Photo by Tengyart on Unsplash loading...

Average Price of Eggs In New York State

In New York State, WHEC-TV reports that the current average price for a dozen eggs is $4.39. That's an increase of 49 percent over the past year. The report states the reason for the increase is attributed to weather, inflation, and higher energy costs for farmers.

Over the summer of 2022, I was paying between $2.50 and $3.50 for eggs from people I know who raise chickens on their property. Not sure what they are charging now, but I bet it's more.

A quick look locally (as of January 12th, 2023) for a dozen eggs (all sizes plus regular and organic) at Wegmans ranged from $3.99 to $7.39. At Weis, the range is from about $3.99 to $5.39. At Price Chopper, the average is $5.09 to $8.39 for a dozen eggs and at Aldi, eggs range from $5.49 to $5.65 a dozen. Of course, these prices can change at any time.

Eggs Photo by Hasan Almasi on Unsplash loading...

How Much Were The Price Of Eggs When You Were Born?

It's interesting to see how much a dozen eggs have cost over the years from 1940 to 2000, compared to today. They were pretty cheap when I was born (and no, I'm not revealing my age...lol!) These are the average prices of eggs for some of those years according to The Daily Meal.

1940 - $0.33

1945 - $0.58

1950 - $0.60

1955 - $0.61

1960 - $0.57

1965 - $0.53

1970 - $0.60

1975 - $0.77

1980 - $0.84

1985 - $0.80

1990 - $1.01

1995 - $0.92

2000 - $0.91

