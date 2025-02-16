5 Getaways You Can Cruise to Right From New York & New Jersey

Confession time. I am a Disney fan. The first time I visited Disney World in Florida back in the late 80s, I had no idea what to expect. I thought it was just a glorified amusement park. Turns out, it was much more than that.

I've been back a few times since, but until recently, it's been about 15 years before my wife and I decided to head back. Okay, it's now been four times in the past two years.

But, as fun as it is, I need to try something different for a vacation getaway. One suggestion I made to my wife, was an ocean cruise. It's been a long time since we went on an Atlantic/Caribbean cruise. She is not sold on the idea.

In the past, things were too scheduled on the cruise we took, but now, cruises are more tailored to what you want to do. And we don't have to fly to Florida to get on a cruise. There are options right out of New York City or nearby New Jersey. Just a 3-hour drive away.

What Cruise Lines Are In New York & New Jersey?

I've talked to a few people who love to cruise out of the Big Apple or nearby New Jersey, so I thought I'd take a look at just what types of cruises are offered. Here are some that I found. Check the cruise line's website for details and restrictions. Some cruise dates, times, and prices are subject to change.

MSC Cruises sails out of Brooklyn, New York, and offers a 7-night cruise to the Bahamas and Florida.

Royal Caribbean Cruises departs from Cape Liberty in New Jersey for a 5-night Bermuda cruise. Or if you have the time, Royal Caribbean Cruises will take you on an 11-night adventure out of Cape Liberty, New Jersey for an Eastern Caribbean cruise which includes stops at Phillipsburg, St. Maarten, St. John's - Antigua, Basseterre - St. Kitts & Nevis, and Charlotte, Amalie - St, Thomas.

Princess Cruises offers trips out of New York City to Canada/New England, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Greenland, Panama Canal, Sydney, and Australia, along with several other destinations.

Norwegian Cruise Lines has cruises to New England, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Greenland, and Iceland.

Celebrity Cruises will take you from Cape Liberty, New Jersey to destinations including Bermuda, Charleston, Greenland, Iceland, and Fort Lauderdale.

For a more detailed list of cruises out of New York City and New Jersey, check out a great article from Conde Nast Traveler. Happy cruising!

