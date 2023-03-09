Should Major Music Acts Offer Concerts During The Day?

In my younger years, I attended a lot of concerts. Do you remember what seemed like an endless streak of rock, pop, and country shows that came through the Broome County Arena?

It seems like we had at least one concert a month. But those days are long gone. Most concerts began in the evening. I remember some delays, longer than we wanted for whatever the headline act was delayed for. Those concert delays were annoying.

Now that I'm a bit older (please, no old-age comment's here) attending an evening concert isn't as much of an attraction for me anymore. And apparently, I'm not alone.

According to NBC New York, actor Jamie Lee Curtis has recently mentioned that there should be matinee-type concerts. Shows and concerts that happen during the daytime.

The NBC New York article includes a quote from Jamie Lee Curtis:

I would love to go see Coldplay. I would love it. The problem is, I’m not going to see Coldplay if they start their show at 9:00 and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1:00 p.m. - Jamie Lee Curtis

Ultimate Classic Rock (UCR) mentions that Curtis even asked the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, to play a daytime concert "to make it easier for older fans to enjoy shows."

Of course, during major festivals that are held yearly around the country, there are acts playing on the various stages throughout the day and evening, but would major acts who are just doing one show in a city even consider a daytime performance rather than one that starts at 8 pm or later?

How do you feel about this? Are concerts best enjoyed in the evening, or would you be just as happy to attend a midday or afternoon show? For this to work, I think it would have to be a weekend show because otherwise too many people are working during the day.

