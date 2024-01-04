Though some uncertainty remains, the National Weather Service has updated their predictions for this weekend's potentially hazardous winter storm.

Storm develops in the South

As of now, the storm is predicted to form late on Friday in the area of the Gulf Coast. From there it will move northeasterly towards the DelMarVa region, and then deepen south of New England. The storm will move out to sea by Monday morning.

Looking southward, the southern and central Appalachians could see some significant icing somewhere around 0.1". Even a small amount of ice on roadways can pose a hazardous risk. The timing of the ice is between late Friday and early Saturday.

For Central New York, the name of the game is likely heavy snowfall. From the Mid-Atlantic to New England, the NWS is increasingly confident of developing heavy snow lasting from Saturday night through Monday morning for some in the region. Specific details are still uncertain, but will most likely become more clear within the next 24 hours.

Right now, Central New York is dealing with snow squalls unrelated to the pending storm. It's what meteorologists call "nuisance snow". The squalls will last into the afternoon, and then we'll see some sunshine for the afternoon.

When will the snow arrive in Central New York?

Looking forward to the weekend, NOAA Binghamton says that areas of northeastern Pennsylvania, the Catskills, and the Eastern Southern Tier of New York are at an elevated risk for heavy snow.

Based on data from aggregated weather models, NOAA Binghamton has put Oneonta and Otsego County at a 63% chance for 4 or more inches of snow. Yesterday, our area was right around 43%. The current bullseye for the most accumulation currently seems to be Kingston, New York, which sits at a 76% chance of getting four inches or more.

Bear in mind that this information may very well change as we get closer to the event. Keep an eye on our pages for updates.