Why Don’t We Celebrate Boxing Day in Oneonta, New York?

It's December 26th, also known as Boxing Day. What does that mean, and why in the bloody Hades do we not celebrate it here in America?

The answer is simple, we're don't live in the United Kingdom or Commonwealth countries such as Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The American Revolution 86'd all kinds of holidays and traditions such as Boxing Day.

According to Britannica, in Commonwealth countries, Boxing Day always falls on the day after Christmas and was the day where tradespeople, the poor, and servants were given gifts called Christmas boxes. If you worked for a family or otherwise all year long, and worked your butt of on Christmas, this was your holiday.

As Boxing Day is a public holiday in these countries, most people have the day off. Think of federal holidays in the United States. If the day falls over a weekend, it's moved to the next business day. Families gather to eat, relax, watch football (the real kind), and shop.

There is no such thing as Black Friday in Commonwealth countries. Boxing Day fills that vacuum as many hit the shops for crazy deals. Imagine paying full price for things, and finding the deals after Christmas!

Then there's the rest of Europe. If you live in certain regions of Spain, the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Romania, Hungary, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, and the Republic of Ireland, December 26th is Saint Stephen's Day, which is considered the second day of Christmas. SEOND DAY OF CHRISTMAS!!?!?! Where do we sign up?