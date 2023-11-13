Who Makes the Best Sandwich in Downtown Oneonta, New York?

Everyone knows about the pizza in Oneonta, we've always talked about it ad nauseam. But what about pizza's distant cousin, the sandwich? Doesn't it deserve its name in lights every once in a while?

Luckily, there is no lack of sandwich options in downtown Oneonta, New York. The vast majority are small, independent and locally owned with a national chain thrown in. I've done the hard work so you don't have to. Let's see what Oneonta has to offer for sandwiches!

Yellow Deli

Though you'll hear peals of polarization anytime the Yellow Deli is mentioned, they've been making hot steamed deli sandwiches since the 1970s. What's not controversial is their signature sandwich - the Yellow Submarine. It's served on their sub roll and topped with their spread of the week, sprouts, lettuce, onions, olives, tomatoes, and yellow peppers.

Latte Lounge

Latte Lounge has always been a solid choice for a sandwich downtown. I remember going there to enjoy bagel sandwiches with sprouts and spreads in the early 2000s. These days, their offerings have expanded. They had me at Monte Cristo.

Get Fresh On the Main

I love breakfast, and by default, I absolutely adore a good breakfast sandwich. One that stopped my in my tracks was the...wait for it...maple sausage, egg and cheese on a French toast bagel drizzled with maple syrup at this downtown spot. I could eat three in one setting.

United Food Market

This newcomer to the downtown Oneonta scene it set up like a New York City bodega...well...minus the scruffy cat and clandestine sales across the counter. There's boxed food and drink on one side, with a commercial kitchen on the other. The menu definitely has a Middle Eastern accent, and some sandwiches come on pita bread. They do offer the legendary chopped cheese sandwich as seen in New York!

Wise Guys Sammy's

I'd be absolutely tarred and feathered if I didn't mention this spot. I did a quickie post on our social media asking what everyone's favorite sandwich in town was, and this spot was the only thing people wanted to talk about. Their offerings rotate often, like a toddler changing socks, there's always something new and inventive being offered.