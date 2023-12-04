Who Makes the Best Cookies in Otsego County, New York?

Happy National Cookie Day! Whether you like chocolate chip, sugar, snickerdoodle, peanut butter or even oatmeal raisin cookie, this is your day.

While the United States does not have an officially designated cookie, polling data shows that the chocolate chip cookie is America's overall favorite. Truth be told, it's my favorite too. Is there anything better than a warm cookie right from the oven? I think not.

Here in Otsego County, New York there is no shortage of baked goods to consume. From home bakers to brick and mortar bakeries, this is the place to be if you want to get your cookie on.

Schneider's Bakery

Schneider's is a veritable Otsego County institution. Located in Cooperstown, New York, it's the kind of bakery that your grandparents frequented. With classic baked goods, fresh coffee, and friendly neighborhood service, this is a great option if you're in the area when your sweet tooth starts singing.

Cake Academy and Bakery

Cake Academy and Bakery is a home bakery based in Worcester, New York. Owner and baker Kelsey Romaine is trained in the pastry arts, and it shows while their focus is on cakes, cupcakes, and the like, their cookies are made with the same level of care, and are absolutely delicious.

The Freestyle Shoppe

Also known as Freestyle Confections, this operation has recently moved in to a brick and mortar location in downtown Oneonta. They're known the region over for their thumbprint cookies, specifically their raspberry varietals. Get them quick, as they tend to sell out!

Simply Jess

This is another home based operation with regional appeal. Jess has been baking her heart out for a few years now. She makes all kinds off goodies like cakes, pies, scones, thumbprints and much more. You can find her creations at retail locations around the area. You can find their Facebook page here.