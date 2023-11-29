Who Makes the Best Burger in Oneonta, New York?

With all the recent talk of pizza, sandwiches, et al, I realized I completely overlooked another quintessential comfort dish: the classic burger. Though there are some epic burger offerings, Oneonta is not known as a burger town like some other college towns. We don't have that one spot that offers insane 8x8 patty towers with all the accoutrements. In spite of that, there are local joints with solid offerings. Using Yelp and Tripadvisor as well as my own experience, I took a deep dive into the local burgersphere.

Humphrey's East End Bistro

Humphrey's via Facebook Humphrey's via Facebook loading...

I feel like Humphrey's doesn't get the love and attention that it should. This is the little local restaurant that could. I watched them power through the pandemic, and come out strong in the aftermath. Their menu is varied comfort food, elevated. Their burger is a bold 1/2 pound of prime Angus beef served with toppings of your choice and a side of potato wedges.

The Depot

The Depot via Facebook The Depot via Facebook loading...

It seems like the Depot has been a local favorite since the dinosaurs walked around Oneonta. In reality, it's been serving happy locals since 1972. Everyone knows and loves their Garbage Wings. The Depot also offers 1/2 pound patties, and the variants are seemingly endless. I've seen balsamic burgers, and a fun take called the trainwreck grace their tables.

Soda Jerks at Action Lube

Soda Jerks at Action Lube Soda Jerks at Action Lube loading...

I really like the concept at this spot. Stop in, get your oil changed or brakes fixed, and have some solid diner food while you wait. Their menu claims that their burgers come from locally sourced beef and always fresh ground. I love a good patty melt, their version has a 1/4 lb patty, caramelized onions, and Thousand Island dressing on Texas Toast.

Sloan's New York Grill

Sloan's New York Grill via Facebook Sloan's New York Grill via Facebook loading...

Per their website, "Sloan’s New York Grill takes great pride in offering local NYS meats butchered in house". Their burger offering is a fresh ground 8oz patty served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion and choice of cheese. Optional toppings include sautéed onions, peppers or mushroom, or optional cheese upgrades.

The Autumn Café

The Autumn Cafe via Facebook The Autumn Cafe via Facebook loading...

Newsflash: not all burgers require beef. I said what I said. While the Autumn Cafe certainly offers beef burgers, they've been known as a safe haven for people that prefer plant based food for years. The menu lists a grilled and marinated Tempeh burger, as well as a vegetarian mushroom burger. From time to time, a flavor filled vegan rice burger is offered as well.