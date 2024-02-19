From Jafar’s View: ‘Twisted’ Musical Debuts In Oneonta, New York

Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier opens this Friday at the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta, New York. The show runs February 23rd, 24th, and 25th and March 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Foothills PAC Foothills PAC loading...

Directed by local theater veteran Allie Tabor-Church, the show is a parody of the 1992 Disney film Aladdin. The musical tells the film's tale from a unique perspective, that of the villain Jafar. Twisted is similar to Wicked in that the story is from the perspective of the villain, and is reflected in the writing. In addition to parodying Wicked and Aladdin, several other Disney works are spoofed as well as the company's history.

Foothills PAC Foothills PAC loading...

Twisted originally opened in Chicago a the Greenhouse Theatre in 2013, and was part of a limited run. Brian Holden directed this original run. Reviews for the show have been mainly positive. Danielle Zimmerman called it "smart, lively, and just outright hilarious" on Hypable. On IMDb, the show has a rating of 8.7/10 with more than 900 votes.

While this show is based on multiple aspects of Disney as a whole, the show is firmly not for children as it's raunchy and uproarious, containing adult themes and language. This is a great idea for a grownups night out on the town.

The show is being held at the Production Center within the Foothills Performing Arts Center. This is a small room and will provide for a much more intimate theater experience.

Tickets are on sale now and are $15 for students, and $20 for adults. Ticket informaiton can be found here.