Tri-Valley Marketplace Arrives in Worcester, New York

Don Evans is a local renaissance man. He's known far and wide for his cheesecake. Some say it's the best outside the New York City metro area. As good cheesecake tends to come with good vibes, Don is the type of gent to show up at your doorstep, cheesecake in hand, as a gesture of thanks and goodwill. I know of such things, as I've been the recipient of one such cake after an event I hosted last year where Don was present.

Get our free mobile app

But Don wants to be known for more than just cheesecake, and his shops in Schenevus Marketplace and Tri-Valley Marketplace in Worcester, NY reflect that. The sign at Tri-Valley Marketplace states that they are more than just cheesecakes.

TSM TSM loading...

Schenevus Marketplace opened in 2023 right on Main Street in Schenevus, and is a welcome addition to the community. In towns where businesses are few and far between on main drags, these kinds of businesses are a welcome addition. Schenevus Marketplace specializes in local goods from food to craft and antique items from local vendors along with his famous cheesecake. Local jams, honey, syrup, tomato sauce, pickles, and bread are all on the menu. Think of it as a condensed indoor vendor market.

In 2024, Evans set his sights on expansion, and opened Tri-Valley Marketplace in Worcester at the beginning of the year. The concept and execution is similar - local goods created by local vendors. Yes, you can get cheesecake here too. The shop is in a long empty building that an auto parts store once occupied. Way back, it was a local café that locals still speak highly of. Today, the building is once again alive and serving the community, a precious commodity in modern small town life.

Verna's Vision via Facebook Verna's Vision via Facebook loading...

At Tri-Valley marketplace, you'll find food items created within a mile radius of the shop. There are jewelry and craft items and so much more. Worcester has a long, quiet tradition of local makers, and all aspects are represented.

Tri-Valley Marketplace is located at 1 Main Street in Worcester. Hours are Tuesday-Sunday 9am-5pm.