Toys for Tots Train Coming to Oneonta, New York

The Capital Region Toys for Tots Train rolls out this Saturday, December 2nd, making a stop along the way right here in Oneonta. Children are welcome to come meet the train along the way. They can meet Santa, get cookies and a stocking stuffer, and meet the Marines too.

Capital Region Toys for Tots Mission and Goal

According to the Toys for Tots website: the basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

Capital Region Toys for Tots via Facebook Capital Region Toys for Tots via Facebook loading...

When Will The Train Be in Oneonta, New York?

The Toys for Tots Train route is as follows:

Delanson - Delanson Fire Station, 1797 Main St 9:30am-10:00am

Cobleskill - Cobleskill Fire Station, 610 East Main St 10:25am-10:55am

Oneonta - Oneonta Gas Ave Rail Crossing 12:05pm - 12:40pm

Bainbridge - Walnut Ave Crossing 1:30pm - 2:00pm

Binghamton - East Binghamton Yard Entrance 3:20pm-4:00pm

This event is hosted by Norfolk Southern Rail & Amtrak, and is fueled by Dunkin' Donuts. There are no requirements for attendance. When kids visit the train, they'll receive stocking stuffers, cookies, coats, blankets, mittens, and more.

If you'd like to be part of the festivities via a donation, an Amazon wish list has been established. You can log in and donate here. The organization can always use volunteers to help make blankets for distribution. Please click here for more information.