Unlimited Options For A Thrilling Taco Tuesday

Ah taco Tuesday. For some of us, it's the best day of the week - for good reason. Tacos and Mexican cuisine as a whole offers unlimited options.

Sure, you could brown and season some ground beef, and stuff it into a supermarket shell, but there are so many easy and authentic options available. Most can be made quickly at home on an average weeknight.

Vampiro Tacos

The first time I had vampiro tacos was at Tacos el Gordo in Las Vegas, where authentic Tijuana style food is served. Vampiro is Spanish for vampire, and the name may refer to how it looks like a bat wing when finished, or how it gnaws away at your hunger. It's basically the marriage of a taco, a tostada, and a quesadilla. Originating in Sinaloa, it's cooked on a griddle and topped with gooey cheese and proteins of your choice. This is a solid recipe.

Tostadas

I've been switching out taco shells for tostadas for some time now. Tostadas are tortillas that are either deep fried and toasted. Toppings such as meats, vegetables, rice, and cheese are then added. If it looks like a mountain peak, you're doing it right. I've found that Guerrero brand tostadas toast up the best, and stay crispy when cooling. Here's an easy recipe.

Tlayuda

A bit more obscure than some of the other mentioned dishes, this is traditional Oaxacan food. Oaxaca is thought of as the Paris of Mexico, a true culinary center. Tlayuda is made with a thin, large size tortilla that is fried and then covered with refried beans, lard, lettuce, avocado, meats, Oaxacan cheese and salsa. Due to its large size, this is a perfect family style meal. Find a recipe here.