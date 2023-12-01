This Weekend’s Holiday Events in Oneonta, New York

This weekend in Oneonta is absolutely action packed and full of holiday happenings to elevate your cheer levels!

Oneonta, New York Home for the Holidays Parade

The Daily Star Home for the Holidays Parade kicks off tomorrow, December 2nd at 10am, and is presented by Destination Oneonta. Come check out all the marchers and floats. Line up begins on Elm Street at 9 am. Check out the event page for more information.

Oneonta, New York Holiday Pet Parade

This one is for the animal lovers! Join the Home for the Holidays Parade WITH YOUR PET! There is no registration necessary - instead, please come dressed for the holidays with your pet and line up on Elm street at 9AM.

Oneonta, New York Gingerbread Jubilee & The Festival of Trees

Also, hosted by Destination Oneonta, this event will take place at the Foothills Performing Arts Center starting at 11am. From the event page: "The Gingerbread Jubilee is our gingerbread contest where families, businesses, groups, teams, and individuals compete for the best gingerbread house they can make.

The Festival of Trees is a collaboration with the the Otsego County Chamber, our businesses decorate or sponsor a tree to best fit their business or the theme of their choice for the community to enjoy. Don't forget to try and win your favorite tree."

Visit With Santa at the Cottage in Oneonta, New York

The cottage is out and ready! Head over to Muller Plaza in downtown Oneonta to meet and greet the jolly old elf himself, Santa Claus from 10am-2pm. More information here.