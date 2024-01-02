This is Nuts: Unadilla, New York Man Shoots Self

Perhaps this is our local entry to the Darwin Awards.

Following an investigation, the Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Unadilla man, Aaron L. Vandusen, 48, on November 29th, 2023. The incident and arrest happened in the Town of Unadilla.

Around 7:30pm on November 29th, an emergency call came in to the Otsego County 911 center. The call informed responders that a male individual had suffered a gunshot wound within a vehicle on Prentice Gorge Road in the Town of Unadilla. The first deputy to arrive on scene found that Vandusen had been shot in the abdomen/groin area. New York State Troopers and Otsego County Sheriff's Deputies administered first aid until Unadilla and Otsego County Emergency Service Squads arrived on scene. Vandusen was transported to the UHS Medical Center in Johnson City for treatment.

An investigation found that Vandusen had built a homemade pistol despite being under an order of protection barring him from having firearms in his possession. He also has a previous felony conviction that prevents him from having any type of firearm.

Otsego County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Otsego County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

It was found that Vandusen was carrying the homemade pistol when entering a vehicle on November 29th. The pistol was dropped at this time and discharged into his abdomen/groin area.

On December 28th, 2023, New York State Police and the Otsego County Sherriff's Office were dispatched to Vandusen's residence for an unrelated complaint. At that point, he was taken into custody, arraigned, and released on his own recognizance.

Vandusen faces the following charges:

Second-degree Criminal Use of a Firearm, a Class C Violent Felony,

Second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a Class C Violent Felony

Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a Class D Violent Felony,

Failure to serialize a firearm, a Class E Felony,

Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a Class E Felony,

Fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, and

Second-degree Criminal Contempt, a Class A misdemeanor.